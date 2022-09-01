Ska Movements – unofficial tribute to Robbie Shakespeare, et al, tops Amazon reggae sales chart

When recording began for the album Ska Movements, some four or so years ago, no one was expecting that reggae bassist extraordinaire Robbie Shakespeare, who played a vital part in the makeup of the record, would not be around to witness its release.

The same goes for saxophonist Howard Foulds, who is credited on the album cover, and producer Garth Henriques, who played similarly important roles in the development of the instrumental album.

Shakespeare, half of that fabulous rhythm twins of reggae, Sly and Robbie, died December 2021, three months after the passing of Foulds. Henriques died earlier, in August 2018.

“Peace to Howards Foulds, Robbie Shakespeare, and Garth Henriques who all passed away before the album was released,” are the words of respect paid to them by Robert “Bobby” Johnson of Ubigwitus Inc, for whom John “Dub Master Pop” Dowling produced the album.

Ska Movements was released July 29 and has already topped the sales chart at Amazon Music, coupled with positive reviews.

“Putting the album together, Pops collaborated with legendary musicians, the late Howard Foulds, Sly and Robbie, Ernie Ranglin, Robbie Lyn, and Dean Hopkins. Late producer, Henriques, also made valuable contributions to the album,” Johnson added.

The result of the collaboration of such immense talent is something extremely special, in the form of the 14-track Ska Movements.

True ska fans should be aware that this is not a traditional ska album with 14 tracks that sound straight out of the 60s.

But their ears and hearts will no doubt celebrate after listening to the tracks, which incorporate a fusion of other genres such as jazz and reggae.

Music lovers, with whatever taste preference, will definitely appreciate the sweet and refreshing instrumentation of the original tracks that make up the album, which was recorded primarily at Ali Campbell’s (of UB40) studio in Oracabessa in Saint Mary, Jamaica. Three tracks were done in the United Kingdom by Dean Hopkins.

While the entire album will hit you musically, among the tracks that might grab you at first listen are the title track, Ska Movements, along with Bounce Weh, Midnight Mood, Ain’t Giving Up, and My Inspiration.

Ska Movements is being distributed by Hapilos Entertainment.

The album is available for download and streaming on all platforms.

Track listing:

Sweet Ecstasy, Blow Your Mind, Ska Movements, Smooth Stomping, Faith So Strong, Tonight We Jazz, Bounce Weh, So Cool, Midnight Mood, Hopes and Dreams, Ain’t Giving Up, Mamma, My Inspiration, How Many Times.