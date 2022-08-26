Sisters Swept away by Flood Waters in St Mary

Two sisters, ages 10 and 14, were swept away by floodwaters in Jobs Hill, St. Mary on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident occurred sometime after 1 pm.

According to the children’s mother, they were washing at a river when she left for a short time to hang out the clothes. She said that someone informed her that her daughters had been washed away by raging floodwaters.

It rained heavily in that section of the island.

So far, the search for the sisters has been unsuccessful.

 

