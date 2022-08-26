Businesswoman Tonika Williams Missing, from St Andrew

Tonika Williams, a 27-year-old businesswoman from St. Andrews has been missing since Thursday.

Williams, who is visually impaired, is from Par Drive in Norbrook.

She has a dark complexion, is of medium build, and is about 5 feet 9 inches tall.

According to police, Williams was last seen at home at 1:30 p.m.

She was dressed in a peach blouse with black tights. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Williams is the owner of Kreative Minds Business Services.

Anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of Tonika Williams is urged to get in touch with the Half Way Tree Police Department at 876-926-8184, the Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.