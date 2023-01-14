Simpson and McMaster to defend Proven David East Sporting Clays Challenge

Two time defending champions Craig Simpson and Aliana McMaster are ready to drop a ‘three-peat’ in the Proven David East Memorial Sporting Clays Challenge which is organized by the Driftwood Gun Club. The shoot will be held at the picturesque Murphy Hill Estate over-looking the town of Ocho Rios on Sunday with a 9:30 am shotgun start.
It kicks off the first sporting clays shoot of the year for the Jamaica Skeet Club, which has robust calendar for 2023
Simpson will have to battle over one hundred competitors such as three-time national shotgun champion Christian Sasso who he got the better of by way of long-run in 2021, six-time national shotgun champion Shaun Barnes and nine-time national shotgun champion and current president Ian Banks as well as the very consistent Ray McMaster, and Robert Yap Foo among others, in addition to some upcoming sharp shooting juniors.
The Ladies section will be also be competitive as well with Aliana McMaster expecting to be challenged by her mother, five-time national shotgun champion Wendy McMaster, former national shotgun champion Marguerite Harris and a number of very good lady shooters.
The shooters will compete in various classes including A to E, Juniors, Sub-Juniors, Ladies and Hunters or beginners.
All the shooters are looking forward to this year’s event which will be the first one which does not feature the very restrictive Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. It is expected that there will be on-course hospitality and lunch post competition as well as the very popular prize giving and camaraderie among the competitors and members of the Jamaica Skeet Club.
The proceeds of the tournament will be used for the Driftwood Gun Club’s charities which are dominated by educational support in the Treasure Beach area in the parish of St. Elizabeth.
The club president, Christina East was happy to have Proven on board for the third consecutive year as title sponsor. She credited David East who passed away in 2020 with playing a pivotal in securing the venue as the home of the club’s annual competition. East was considered to be a visionary club member who only wanted the best for sporting clays in Jamaica, hence the competition was named in his honour.