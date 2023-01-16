Dexta Daps Shares Kiss with Fan at Birthday Party

Dexta Daps Shares Kiss with Fan: Dancehall artiste Dexta Daps got intimate with an unknown woman at his recent birthday celebration.
A video that has been circulating on social media sees the woman bracing on the “Slippery When Wet” singer, while his hand rests comfortably above her buttocks. She then leaned on for a kiss, leaving the Jamaican entertainer visibly stunned.
Later in the video, he is seen slapping and squeezing her rear, and she continues to kiss his neck and grinds on him.
The birthday party was in sync with his the release of his latest track titled “Forever”. According to a post made by him, fellow dancehall artiste Tifa was present. They performed their hit collaboration Jealous Ova.
https://www.instagram.com/
“@itsthetifa
NOTHING TO B JEALOUS OVA
FOREVER RELEASE PARTY DID SHATTTTT…” he wrote in the caption.
The Gully god Mavado was also present and also gave a well received performance.
Born Louis Grandison, Dexta Daps is known for hits including Breaking News, Seven Eleven and Shabba Madda Pot.
Among the new tracks are Pressure featuring Pressure Busspipe, A Jus Suh Life Guh featuring Marlon Asher, Ammunition featuring Patrice Roberts, Star Throat featuring Kemar Highcon and Konshens, Call Me If (remix) with Louie Culture and Tory Lanez, Wi Fi featuring American rapper and producer Drumma Boy, and Scripture featuring Nigerian-American singer and Afrobeats star Davido.