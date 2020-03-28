Shop Robber Charged

Thirty-one-year-old, Raymond Jemmison, of Pink Lane, in Kingston, was arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation, on Thursday, March 26.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 7:30 p.m., on February 26, Jemmison who was armed with a firearm, entered a shop in his community and robbed the shopkeeper of cash, and other items, before escaping in the area on foot.

A report was made to the police, who carried out an investigation, and resulted in Jemmison being arrested and charged.