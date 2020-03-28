Ocho Rios man Charged with Murder

Forty-four-year-old Afri Sharp, a Plumber of Pimento Walk, Ocho Rios, St Ann, was charged on Thursday, March 26, with the murder of another man in the parish.

He has been charged with the murder of 35-year-old Damion Henry, otherwise called “Gaza”, a Higgler of Spring Peace in Pimento Walk, Och Rios, St Ann.

Reports by the police are that about 9:30 p.m., on Sunday, March 15, Sharpe and Henry had a dispute on a playing field in the community.

During the dispute, Sharpe allegedly stabbed Henry several times to his upper body.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Henry was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Following an investigation, Sharpe was arrested and subsequently charged.