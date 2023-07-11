Shop Keeper Gunned Down in St James

The Montego Bay police in St James are carrying out investigation surrounding the death of a shopkeeper, who was shot and killed by unknown assailants at his home in Somerton community on Sunday, July 9.

He has been identified as 59-year-old Veral Phylinar of Cedar Hill in Somerton, St James.

Reports are that about 7:00am, residents in the community reported hearing loud explosions and raised an alarm.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Phylinar was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

