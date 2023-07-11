PNP Councillors in Western Westmoreland have Resigned

Leave a Comment / By / July 11, 2023

Three PNP Councilors, Ian Myles who represents Little London Division, Garfield James who represents Sheffield Division and Lawton McKenzie, who represents Grange Hill Division, all in Western Westmoreland, have resigned from the party effective Monday, July 10.

The Councilors made their resignation official at a signing conference held at the Comingo Hotel in Savanna la mar, Westmoreland, on Monday morning.

They also told their supporters that despite resigning from the opposition party, they will still serve the public as independent councilors.

Myles, James and McKenzie told reporters that they are not in agreement with the party’s recent selection of Ian Hayes, as their new Candidate as Member of Parliament for the next upcoming general election.

Recently the Councilors made it quiet clear that they will not be moving forward as members of the PNP, after their leader failed to give the green light to Councilor Garfield James as their next representation.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: