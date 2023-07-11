PNP Councillors in Western Westmoreland have Resigned

Three PNP Councilors, Ian Myles who represents Little London Division, Garfield James who represents Sheffield Division and Lawton McKenzie, who represents Grange Hill Division, all in Western Westmoreland, have resigned from the party effective Monday, July 10.
The Councilors made their resignation official at a signing conference held at the Comingo Hotel in Savanna la mar, Westmoreland, on Monday morning.
They also told their supporters that despite resigning from the opposition party, they will still serve the public as independent councilors.
Myles, James and McKenzie told reporters that they are not in agreement with the party’s recent selection of Ian Hayes, as their new Candidate as Member of Parliament for the next upcoming general election.
Recently the Councilors made it quiet clear that they will not be moving forward as members of the PNP, after their leader failed to give the green light to Councilor Garfield James as their next representation.