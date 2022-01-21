Shenseea, Megan Thee Stallion Drops Controversial “Lick” Song

Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion have released their new song “Lick.”

The Murda Beatz–produced track includes a sample of Pupa Nas T and Denise Belfon’s “Work.”

It’s the first single from the Jamaican dancehall singer’s upcoming album Alpha, due on March 11 (via Rich Immigrants/Interscope).

Shenseea signed to Rich Immigrants and Interscope back in 2019, releasing her debut single on the labels, “Blessed,” that year.

She issued the singles “Run Run,” “Be Good,” and “You’re the One I Love” last year. Also in 2021, Shenseea appeared on Kanye West’s Donda, contributing to “Pure Souls” and “OK OK Pt 2.”