Another One! Wayne Marshall and Tami Chin Announce Their Pregnancy

Entertainers turn social media personalities Wayne Marshall and Tami Chin have announced that they are expecting their fourth bundle of joy.

Tami captioned the moment on social media stating, “@waynemarsheezy and I are so blessed to be expecting yet another little being into our world. We are beyond excited, out of our minds happy and all around over joyed to have this awesome experience one last time.

See the Post below: