Shelley-Ann, Asafa, Tajay Gayle to run 60M at MILO Western Relays

Several elite athletes have forced an earlier than planned start to the 42nd MILO Western Relays which is scheduled for Saturday February 8 at the GC Foster College.  They are scheduled to grace the track at 9:40 am for the first of three races.

According to met organizer Ray Harvey, he has responded positively to a request from MVP, UTech and Speed Unit Track Club, to add three 60M race to the schedule, in light of the cancelation of the IAAF World Indoors meet which was scheduled for March in China.

Current IAAF World 100M Champion Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce will line up with Shauna Helps, Jodean Williams, Ezinne Okparaebo of Norway and four other athletes in the first race.  Fraser-Pryce has the best time of 6.98 followed by Okparaebo with 7:10.

The second race will see Ojamu Graham of UTech Track Club taking on Marcus Brown of UTech and Tarisco Bell also of UTech and five others.  Chaquille Sam of Monsterrat will also be at the start line.  Graham’s 6.75 is the best time of the eight athletes in the race.

The final of the three races sees former world record holder Asafa Powell facing the starter with IAAF World Champion in the Long Jump – Tajay Gayle in his first 60M race in Jamaica along with Nesta Carter, Julian Forte, Austin Hamilton of Sweeden and three other athletes.  Powell’s 6.44, comes into the race with the best time ahead of Carter 6.49 and Forte’s 6.55.  Gayle’s 6.80 is the slowest time of the field but will be exciting to watch especially since he plans to contest the 100M at this year’s Olympics in Japan in August.

Ray Harvey said this will be a real treat for all the spectators who turn up to the venue on Saturday as it will be the only place to see the athletes run the 60M on Saturday.  He also said that they should arrive early at the first race will start at 9:40 am sharp.

