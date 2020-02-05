Prime Minister Declares By-Election For South East Clarendon on March 2

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared a by-election for South East Clarendon after the resignation of Ruddy Spencer since Tuesday, February 4.

Nomination will be on Wednesday, February 12 and the Election Day on Monday, March 2.

“As Prime Minister, it is my duty to ensure the proper functioning of the people’s government, which includes keeping the Parliamentary majority intact,” Holness said in a statement issued a short while ago.

Government Minister Pearnel Charles Jnr is now the JLP Candidate/Caretaker for the governing Jamaica Labour Party.

However, the People’s National Party has indicated that it will not contest a by-election so soon before an expected general election, constitutionally due by February 25 next year.