Shawn Storm Blasts Mavado On Instagram & New Diss Track ‘Blud Bath’

Incarcerated dancehall artiste, Shawn Storm, released a long compilation of “diss” words on his Instagram page yesterday. The one-page length attack was aimed at Mavado in defense of Shawn Storm’s mentor and fellow incarcerated artiste, Vybz Kartel.

Storm has stepped up to the defense of Vybz Kartel after a number of artistes have taken turns at the dancehall superstar over the few weeks.

The image, as shown below, shows Shawn Storm calling the Gully Gad a “renta dread” and a “tranny”. He recalls stories in the past with physical feuds between the Gully and Gaza crew in which he shoved his gun into the neck of Mavado (“stuff mi 14 ina yuh neck”) and how another Gully artiste by the name of Chase Cross “get a bax inah him face”.

He claims that the Top Shotta Is Back artiste travels with a police officer for protection because he is a coward.

The image is posted with the caption “Gazanation unu tag di dawgface. Sym to gullypad, Wen mi a bad a hair him a trim. no joke nuh ina to.”

The IG post follows a new diss track released by Shawn Storm called “Blud Bath” a few days ago.

The track is aimed at several artistes who have been feuding with the Worl’ Boss over the last couple of weeks. These artistes include the likes of Mavado, Aidonia, Alkaline, Govana, Jahmiel, and Intence.

The track on the 2nd Amendment Riddim is produced by Storm’s Kwashawna Records Production is currently the #3 trending song in Jamaica on YouTube. The song is being well received by Gaza Nation fans and dancehall fans on a whole.

Listen to Blud Bath below.

Source: Dancehallmag