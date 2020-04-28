Vybz Kartel Promises To Stay Off Instagram Until 2021, Mavado Trolls His Exit

The escalating war between Vybz Kartel and Mavado has many moving parts and new shots are continually being fired. After exchanging words over the use of Mavado’s son in an Instagram photo and post, the battle is now being fought over two incidents that happened over ten years ago. The ongoing feuds have seemingly put a sour taste in Kartel’s mouth, as he’s announced that he’ll be quitting Instagram until 2021.

Kartel made the announcement in his most recent Instagram story and under his last hurrah which aggressively called out Aidonia, the MVP and others for being “too emotional”. Kartel‘s last IG post, which feels very much like a mike drop stated, “Last I.G post till 2021!”. He continued, “look how long kartel a run Dancehall. Stop me nuh! B-tches can’t stop lion”.

It remains to be seem whether Kartel will honor that promise. In March, the incarcerated deejay hit 1,000,000 followers on Instagram. Popcaan is the only other male dancehall artiste with a bigger following on the social media platform.

Prison officials raided his cell in late March and reportedly confiscated a cellphone after an Instagram Live stunt with friend and producer Rvssian got significant attention on social media and in the Jamaican press. The deejay’s following continued to grow after the raid. There was only a brief two day interruption to the stream of posts that kept COVID-19 isolated GAZA fans hooked. In the last month alone, Kartel has also feuded with Alkaline, Jahmiel, Intence, Mr Vegas and Beenie Man.

In the IG story announcing his exit, he took one last swipe at arch rival, Mavado.

Headlined “Am out #2021”, he added emoji reactions to the IG story, and quoted a Jamaica Gleaner article of Mavado accusing him of attempting to take his life in 2007. It was alleged that Kartel attempted a drive-by shooting on Mavado and his entourage at Cassava Piece. At the time Kartel said he was in Portmore attending his surprise birthday party. Mavado told the newspaper that he was sure that Kartel had something to do with the shooting.

” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> By bringing up this memory of the past, Kartel is likely throwing shade on Mavado’s recent claims about his “toughness”. “Don’t ever try to play tough with me out of all person”, he warned Kartel in an Instagram post on Saturday night (April 25) which sought to condemn the Worl’ Boss for daring to include their sons in the feud. In that post, Mavado recounted an incident when he ran Kartel out of his community.

Mavado responds

Mavado took to his Instagram to seemingly troll Kartel’s social media exit. He posted a meme that said, “F— social media, I’m dope in real life”. “Keep dreaming”, he captioned the meme.

The post received hundreds comments which poked fun at Kartel, including one from a popular Alkaline fan page which said “Dream while dem wide awake.

Source: Dancehallmag