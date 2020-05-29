Shahine Robinson is Dead

The 66-year-old Minister of Labor and MP died this morning at home.

She has been MP for St Ann North East, since 2001.

The first public indication that Minister of Labour Shahine Robinson was gravely ill came with references to her in the Senate today, Friday, May 29.

There have been reports for some time now that Mrs. Robinson, who is MP for North East St Ann, is ill and has not been able to report for office work.

In the Senate today, Leader of Opposition Business Donna Scott Motley expresses her sadness that Mrs Robinson was not in the best of health and wished for her a speedy recovery.

Then Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, acknowledged that Mrs Robinson was not well. She said she prayed for her to be covered and to be returned to health.

