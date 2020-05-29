Christie Brinkley didn’t know full extent of Sailor’s body image issues

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Sailor Brinkley-Cook’s supermodel mom, Christie Brinkley, never knew the extent of her daughter’s struggles with body image.

“My mom didn’t fully know the pain that I was going through when I was at my worst,” Brinkley-Cook, 21, said on “Good Morning America” Friday.

Growing up as the daughter of a supermodel didn’t help her issues, which eventually turned into severe body dysmorphia and an eating disorder.

“I grew up a little bit overweight and I felt the weight of my overweightness on me constantly from people teasing me and people looking at me differently,” she explained. “It’s just crazy how that can really just shut down your self-esteem.”

Earlier this week, Brinkley-Cook opened up about her battles with body dysmorphia and disordered eating on Instagram.

“I’ve been so down on myself recently,” she captioned a series of bikini photos. “Crying about my cellulite, letting the fat on my body ruin my day, getting mad that i’m not as skinny as i once was.

The body dysmorphia and left over eating disorder tendencies have been coming in strong.”

To counteract all of the pressures of social media, Brinkley-Cook declared she’ll focus only on her health and well-being.

“What I’ve learned is that I run every day. I go to the gym 6 times a week. I fuel my body with beautiful food,” she explained. “I am so f–king LUCKY to have two legs and a healthy body that takes me through life.”

 

Source: Page Six

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....