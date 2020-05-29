Christie Brinkley didn’t know full extent of Sailor’s body image issues

Sailor Brinkley-Cook’s supermodel mom, Christie Brinkley, never knew the extent of her daughter’s struggles with body image.

“My mom didn’t fully know the pain that I was going through when I was at my worst,” Brinkley-Cook, 21, said on “Good Morning America” Friday.

Growing up as the daughter of a supermodel didn’t help her issues, which eventually turned into severe body dysmorphia and an eating disorder.

“I grew up a little bit overweight and I felt the weight of my overweightness on me constantly from people teasing me and people looking at me differently,” she explained. “It’s just crazy how that can really just shut down your self-esteem.”

Earlier this week, Brinkley-Cook opened up about her battles with body dysmorphia and disordered eating on Instagram.

“I’ve been so down on myself recently,” she captioned a series of bikini photos. “Crying about my cellulite, letting the fat on my body ruin my day, getting mad that i’m not as skinny as i once was.

The body dysmorphia and left over eating disorder tendencies have been coming in strong.”

To counteract all of the pressures of social media, Brinkley-Cook declared she’ll focus only on her health and well-being.

“What I’ve learned is that I run every day. I go to the gym 6 times a week. I fuel my body with beautiful food,” she explained. “I am so f–king LUCKY to have two legs and a healthy body that takes me through life.”

