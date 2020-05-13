Shaggy, Spice & Rayvon Shell Down The Stage On ABC’s The Bachelor: LTYH Semi-Finals

Millions of Americans who tuned in to watch The Bachelor’s Listen to Your Heart semi-final episode were given a treat in classic Dancehall music as Shaggy, Rayvon and Spice took to the stage to deliver an energetic performance.

The highly-rated ABC television series is a spin-off of the Bachelor in Paradise television series and is a romantic reality series. Twenty aspiring musicians are placed in a house and go on music-related dates.

Those who gathered, including competitors and judges looked thoroughly entertained and could be heard singing along to Shaggy and Rayvon’s smash hit It Wasn’t Me. The crowd can be heard loudly applauding and exclaiming in appreciation. They are given a rousing round of applause at the end of the performance.

Two of the challengers on the show Matt and Rudi spoke with Shaggy about the performance after the show. That interview was posted on ABC’s Bachelor Nation, YouTube channel. In the interview, it seems that Shaggy is a mentor to the couple who are romantically involved and create music together.

They were both in awe of the Jamaican star with Matt even admitting that he grew up listening to Shaggy’s music. They both provided backup vocals during the performance of It Wasn’t Me. He encourages the couple to continue working on their craft and he came in for high praise from Matt who described him as “a good dude” whose songwriting advice could stand the test of time.

Before the performance, Shaggy posted a picture of the trio about to perform, with the caption: “ Tonight!!! #Bachelor #listentoyourheart ….We one with the queen’ @spiceofficial and my brother @1rayvon 8/7 central abc,” to which Spice replied: “A problem Performance on fire.”

Fans seemed to be as hyped about the performance as they were, like this fan who said: “Oh nice, I’m watching it now and just seeing this post. Super excited and they’re going to my fav American city.”

This fan was appreciative of the collaboration: “Yes ah di ultimate combination! Yo large up unno self!”.

Their performance was very well received and was a good showing of Dancehall music to millions of people who previously may not have known much about the genre or its entertainment value.

Source: Dancehallmag