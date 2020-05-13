Spice Throws Hands At Akbar For Ruining Album Reveal On LHHATL

Spice has had it with the fighting on the Atlanta based TV show ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ but the Queen of Dancehall couldn’t keep her cool after season troublemaker, Akbar showed up and started fights with other stars on the show, including Spice!

In a video clip of the incident, self proclaimed queen of Atlanta, Akbar can be seen entering Spice’s event which was to promote her hair and make-up line, Laces and Faces and also debut a new single from her upcoming album produced by Grammy award winner, Shaggy!

On her Instagram, Spice posted videos of the finale where she expressed her anger at Akbar who deprived her fans of an opportunity to hear her music. Spice also used the opportunity to promote her Faces and Laces merchandise which seemed to take off among fans including the likes of local celebrity Jodi Jinx, the wife of pop superstar, Sean Paul

Dressed casually in jeans and a white tee, it didn’t take long for her to get into a fight with one of Spice’s guest. It started with Akbar throwing a drink on Shekinah then attacking Light Skin Keisha and proceeded to violently approach Karlie Redd, who was standing next to Spice. Spice having had enough jumped in to defend her guests who were also there to support her new single.

An upset Spice dressed in a luscious pink wig and designer cocktail dress, grabbed at Akbar but she narrowly escaped Spice as she was protected by security officers on the show.

Akbar can then be seen destroying showcase mannequins from Spice’s show. Spice in expressing her frustration said “you can’t come mash up mi things, mi wuk hard for my career and the only %%$ opportunity to hear mi song and you come mash up mi something,” an angry Spice says as Akbar can be seen throwing items around in the showroom.

It didn’t end there as the co-stars tired of Akbar cornered her after a high speed chase. She narrowly missed a beat down.

Source: Dancehallmag