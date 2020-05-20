Shaggy Has Been Separated From Family For Two Months Since COVID-19 Lockdown

Grammy-award winning artiste Shaggy has been stuck in New York since international borders closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s been two months since he’s seen his family who are currently in Jamaica.

According to the Mirror UK, Shaggy, who shot to fame with his catchy hits including Oh Carolina, It Wasn’t Me and In the Summertime, had been told to quarantine in New York for 14 days after his recent UK tour before returning to his home in Jamaica.

However just days before he was due to leave the Big Apple, Jamaica closed its borders.

Shaggy, wife Rebecca, eldest daughter Sydney, 13, and twin daughters Madison and Kelsey, 9.
This has left Shaggy separated for the past eight weeks from wife Rebecca, eldest daughter Sydney, 13, and twin daughters Madison and Kelsey, nine.

Shaggy, whose real name is Orville Richard Burrell, explained how he’s trying to put things right: “I’ve been on the phone with the ambassador of Jamaica and she’s been working tirelessly to get me back in.”

He went on: “It’s bad. I speak to my wife every day and I miss her so much.”

Meanwhile Jamaica has undertaken a controlled re-entry programme for nationals who are stuck abroad. However, the process is dependent on quarantine facilities and ability to monitor returning Jamaicans who are at risk of bringing the virus to Jamaica as well as spreading it.

New York in particular has been of concern, being the epicenter of the coronavirus infection in the United States.

 

Source: Dancehallmag

