Skip Marley Thanks Fans, Tops The Billboard R&B Adult Chart

For the first time in almost 15 years, a Jamaican artiste is sitting on the top of the Billboard R&B Adult Chart. Skip Marley, grandson of the legend Bob Marley, along with R&B artiste H.E.R. has claimed the number one spot with their smooth rendition “Slow Down”.

The last Jamaican artiste to make such a major breakthrough on the R&B charts was Sean Paul when he collaborated with Keyshia Cole on the song, “When You Gonna Give it Up to Me”. That was in 2006.

Marley’s song is a soulful blend of R&B and reggae that comes together to make an easy-listening romantic medley. According to the figures so far the song has been streamed 44 million times globally. It’s also currently number one on Mediabase Urban AC (Adult Contemporary) Radio. On YouTube, it’s already received more than 12 million views.

The song has been popular for a while, since being debuted last November, and it has earned both artistes a lot of publicity. They performed it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fall and at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards in February.

Marley used his social media accounts to say thanks to his fans and express gratitude at becoming number one.

On one post on Instagram, he said: “Slow Down hit #1 on Urban radio sending love to everyone who listened..added to playlists.. showed friends… we are so blessed to have you all @hermusicofficial.”

He also thanked WALE for his part in making the tune a success: “Maximum respect to H.E.R. for lifting the track with her heaven vocals and much love to Wale for blessing the remix.”

Marley also said in a statement that even though he didn’t have any particular goal in mind with the song he was proud that it found success: “I never set my sights on a chart position when we recorded the song, but I give praise and thanks to the almighty that the music can reach these heights and connect to a wider audience.”

“Ever proud to represent Jamaica achieving new levels in any endeavor. We apprecialove all the DJs, programmers, and stations who supported. It takes an army of Jah soldiers to make this type of noise. Maximum respect to H.E.R. for lifting the track with her heavenly vocals and much love to Wale for blessing the remix, he continued.

He also has claimed another personal record because he now has the quickest streaming song in the Marley Family.

His unique voice has been a topic of conversation in the music business for a little while now and it seems he may have been given a bit of blessing to top the charts as this is also Bob Marley’s year-long 75th birthday celebration. His highly anticipated album is expected this summer. The 23-year-old looks set on his way to a very prosperous career. He was born in Kingston and raised in Miami, Florida and is a self-taught musician who can play the piano, drums, guitar, and bass.

The popularity of the song was largely helped by the video as well, which was shot in Harlem. Check it out below.

Source: Dancehallmag