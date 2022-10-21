Seventy-year-old Neville Dale Missing, from Kingston

Seventy-year-old Neville Dale of Olympic Way in Kingston 11 has been missing since Wednesday, October 19.
He is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.
Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 9:30 p.m., Dale was last seen at home wearing a black T-shirt and a pair of black-and-yellow floral shorts. He has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Neville Dale is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.