Senior Citizen Missing
Seventy-one-year-old Trevor Palmer of Linscott Avenue, Kingston 19 has been
missing since Thursday, June 9.
He is of dark complexion and slim build.
Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that about 8:30 a.m., Palmer was last seen at home
wearing a long sleeve striped shirt, blue jeans and a pair of brown sneakers. He has not been seen
since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Trevor Palmer is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park
Police at 876-933-4280, Police 119 emenrency number or the nearest police station.