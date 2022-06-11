St. Andrew Man Missing

Eighteen-year-old Linroy Ballentine of Mannings Hill Road, Kingston 8 has been

missing since Wednesday, June 8.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11) inches tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 3:00 p.m., Ballentine was last seen on

Premier Plaza, Half Way Tree, Kingston 10 wearing a multi-coloured hat, plaid shit and blue

jeans. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Linroy Ballentine is being asked to contact the Constant

Spring Police at 876-924-1421, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

