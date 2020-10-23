Search continues for girl after father dies in landslide

A frantic search is continuing to find a 15-year-old girl believed to be buried in rubble of her home, in St Andrew, that was smashed by a landslide this morning that killed her father.

Dead is 41-year-old Romeo Leachman, a landscaper of Shooters Hill, St Andrew.

Mr Lechman’s body has not been pulled from the rubble but it was seen lifeless early today.

Police, firefighters and residents of the area were up to late afternoon searching for 15-year-old Sanique Leachman, who was in the house with her father, this morning when land upslope slipped and smashed the house.

The area near the St Thomas border has been suffering from heavy rainfall with flooded gullies and streets nearby.

Meantime, further east, A police advisory at midday said motorists are being advised that the roadway from Bachelors Hall to Bath in St Thomas is now impassable due to the inclement weather. The roadway from Cedar Valley to Morant Bay is also impassable.

Motorists are being advised to use alternative routes where possible.