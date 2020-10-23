JAY-Z launches his 1st Cannabis brand

JAY-Z has expanded his business ventures by announcing his first brand of marijuana.

The Roc Nation boss has launched MONOGRAM, a cannabis line born from his partnership with the California-based company Caliva.

Hov’s brand isn’t on sale yet, but the cannabis line has begun its rollout with an official website and Instagram account.

MONOGRAM bills itself as having “careful strain selection” and boasts about its board of “cannabis experts who grade and select every flower by hand.”

Although MONOGRAM hasn’t announced a release date as of press time, potential customers can sign up on the brand’s website to be one of the first to access it. It is unknown if the cannabis line will be available at dispensaries since it’s only touting the availability through an e-commerce platform.

JAY-Z partnered with Caliva to become the cannabis company’s Chief Brand Strategist in 2019.

Part of his role involves increasing legal participation in the marijuana industry for people who served time in prison on weed-related charges.