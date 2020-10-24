Searchers have made a grim discovery of the body of a 15-year-old girl Seaneka Leachman, who was missing after a landslide smashed her house in Shooter’s Hill, St Andrew. Her 45-year-old father, Romeo Leachman, was found dead in the mud and rubble Friday afternoon.
Seaneka Leachman: Body of girl found
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us