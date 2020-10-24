Seaneka Leachman: Body of girl found

Search continues for girl after father dies in landslide
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Searchers have made a grim discovery of the body of a 15-year-old girl Seaneka Leachman,  who was missing after a landslide smashed her house in Shooter’s Hill, St Andrew. Her 45-year-old father, Romeo Leachman, was found dead in the mud and rubble Friday afternoon.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....