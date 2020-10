Dear Mckoy: I want a threesome with 2 men – I want to spice up my sex life by inviting another man to me and my boyfriend’s bedroom. I don’t know how to tell him that I want him and another man to be penetrating me simultaneously cause he doesn’t even like men too close to him. However, I’ve always wanted him in my vagina and another man in my anus.

I think that’s extremely sexy. I see it a lot in porn and I’ve always wanted to explore. I know a guy from work that I’d ask to join cause he’s so fine, plus he’s bi. I really want to feel him inside me. How do I tell my boyfriend about this? I’m thinking that I’ll let him take a girl next time, but we have to satisfy my fantasy first.

Please help me formulate the right thing to say.

H. R.

Dear H. R.,

You know your man better than I do. I cannot tell you what to say. I can neither tell you what’s wrong and what’s not because it’s your bedroom and your life.

Just ensure that he’s understanding enough and open-minded so it doesn’t end in a dispute. Also, make sure you’re not disrespectful in your approach.

All the best.