Sean Paul calls Grammy Nomination “A Special One”

Multi-award-winning and Billboard chart topping, international recording artist Sean Paul has been nominated Best Reggae Album for the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards, set to take place on January 31.

With the vision and undertone of ‘collaboration over confrontation’ Sean Paul ‘Live N Livin’ album is the 7th studio album and first album released on his own Dutty Rock Productions label.

The highly acclaimed album, ‘Live N Livin’ released through Dutty Rock Productions and ONErpm is a vision of Sean Paul’s to highlight the unity and success of the music from his island of Jamaica.

For Sean Paul Live N Livin, is a collaborative celebration of his Jamaican heritage and dancehall roots in which Sean trades the mic with some of his favorite artists and co-workers in Reggae and Dancehall, such as Buju Banton, Damian Marley, Mavado, and Stonebwoy from Ghana just to name a few. Dancehall can be stereotyped as a competitive, macho space where sound clashes are king, but Live N Livin is meant to emphasize what’s possible when unity is the goal. “We don’t need to divide our fans to attain the rotations on the airwaves or streams,” Sean says. “I hold this album very dear to my heart because it shows the effort of collaboration over confrontation.”

Sean’s 9th GRAMMY nomination, 6th nomination for Best Reggae Album, is followed with another honor, as the multiple Billboard 100 chart topping artist also received a 2021 UK MOBO nomination for Best Reggae Act. The prestigious MOBO Awards are an annual music award presentation honoring achievements in music of black origin, including hip hop, grime, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music.

“This GRAMMY nomination is a special one, “Live N Livin is a very special project to me, it’s a return to hardcore dancehall. Everyone I worked with from my engineers to the producers to the artists, even the person who did the artwork is Jamaican and one artist from Ghana. It was really a collaborative effort and I’m proud of the recognition we all received. With this album I wanted to show my genre that we need to do more collaborative work and less competition amongst ourselves” says Sean Paul.