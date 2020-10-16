Schools Could Restart Face-to-face

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has given an indication that Government could give approval for face-to-face learning and teaching to recommence in schools.

Speaking Thursday, October 15, less than two weeks after schools resumed with a prohibition on face-to-face, or in-person learning, Mr Holness said there were clear issues that had developed in education because of the no-face-to-face environment.

He said the use of public transportation was an issue that could promote spread in face-to-face learning in schools.

Addressing a JLP scholarship function, Mr Holness said “kids by and large, ninety percent of then walk to school” so the issue of public transportation could be overcome.

He said “It is quite possible that there could be a modality that allows some schools or some grades in some schools to return” to face-to-face learning.

Mr Holness said the Government had to be very careful and very strategic in considering other modalities aside from online and remote teaching by TV and cable. Printed material is also dropped off for some children in remote areas.

