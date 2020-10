Police are investigating reports that a prostitute shot a man in Montego Bay, St James after the two had a dispute over $5,000 he had paid for her services.

Reports are that the woman said the money was not enough and an argument developed. The man was surprised by what happened next as the sex worker pulled a gun and shot him in both thighs.

She then escaped with cash she took from his pants pocket at the hotel where they had gone to carry out their business.