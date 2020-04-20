Schools are to remain closed until May 31

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, a short time ago, announced the new measure, in an effort to contain the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Jamaica.

He said this does not mean there is to be no schooling but the physical buildings will remain closed but online learning and teaching will continue.

There are now 223 confirmed cases in Jamaica.

Mr. Holness said Government had tried to balance lives and livelihoods. However, he said, once the numbers start to rise in the way they have been since last week, the appropriate action has to be taken.