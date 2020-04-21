BPO sector to close for 14 days

The Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) operations are to close for 14 days as of Wednesday morning.
There are some 60 such businesses in Jamaica, employing thousands of Jamaicans. However, the sector has come under great scrutiny since last week when dozens of workers from one company tested positive.

