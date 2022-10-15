Schoolboys Among Four Arrested for Robbery in St Catherine

October 15, 2022

Four people, including two schoolboys, were arrested on suspicion of robbery in Portmore, St. Catherine, on Friday night.

According to reports, a couple was walking down the Braeton Main Road at 9:20 p.m., when the four allegedly pulled up in a car and robbed them of cash, cell phones, and other valuables.

The police were notified, and the St Catherine South Police Quick Response Team responded and intercepted the getaway vehicle.

The police recovered phones, cash, and other items.

Investigations revealed that two of the alleged thieves are high school students, both of whom are said to be 15 years old. They, along with the two adult men, are currently in police custody.

