Mother Shot Dead, Son Wounded in St Catherine

A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot and her nine-year-old son wounded at their home in Homestead, St Catherine on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as  Alicia Allwood, of Mansfield Avenue in the parish.

According to reports, residents alerted the police after hearing explosions about 7:45 p.m.

Upon arrival of the police, Allwood and her son were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to hospital where Alwwod was pronounced dead and her child hospitalised.

According to the authorities, they are looking into whether the crime was retaliation.

Allwood was on bail for breaches of the Firearms Act when she was killed.

 

 

 

