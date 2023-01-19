Savanna-La-Mar Man Charged with Shooting with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm

Lawmen assigned to the Savanna-la-mar Police Division arrested and charged 28-year-old Ojay Loney of Llandilo Housing Scheme, Westmoreland with Shooting with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm following an incident in his community on Monday, October 3, 2022.
Reports are that about 3:00 p.m., Loney and another man got into an argument. Loney left and later returned with a firearm, which he allegedly used to fire several shots at the man. The man ran and managed to escape injury. The incident was reported to the police and an investigation launched.
On Monday, January 16, 2023 Loney turned himself in to the Police. He was charged on Wednesday,
January 18 after a question and answer session in the presence of his lawyer. His court date is being finalised.