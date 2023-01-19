St. Elizabeth Man Slapped With Charges Following Shooting Incident

Swift action by the police led to the arrest and charge of a St. Elizabeth man
following a shooting incident in Lovers Lane, New Town, St. Elizabeth on Sunday, January 15.
Charged with Possession of Prohibited Weapon, Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition, Use of Prohibited Weapon to Commit an Offence, Shooting with Intent and Malicious Destruction of Property in 37-year-old George Brown, otherwise called ‘Zango’, of Lovers Lane in the parish.
Reports are that about 9:15 p.m., Brown allegedly opened gunfire at the occupants of a Nissan AD Wagon, who all managed to escape injury. A report was made and an investigation launched.
Brown was arrested less than 24-hours later and thereafter charged, following an interview.
His court date is being arranged.