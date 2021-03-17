Ruff being Sought for the Murdered of Cody, in Spanish Town

The St Catherine North police have named a man as prime suspect in the shooting murder of 22-year-old Cody McLaughlin, of Duncans Pen Road, in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The accused has been identified as 43-year-old Gregory Ferguson, otherwise called ‘Ruff’ of Duncans Pen Road, also in Spanish Town.

Reports by the Spanish Town police are that about 9:30 am, McLaughlin had an argument with Ferguson and a group of men, at a football field, in the community.

He left and went home, where it is further reported that the men went to his house, and a physical confrontation developed.

During the Conflict, McLaughlin was shot multiple times, and was later rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police are asking McLaughlin to turn himself over to the nearest police station, or anyone with information that could lead to the whereabouts of the suspect, to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, or the nearest police station.