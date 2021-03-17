Ak-47 Assault Rifle Seized in Westmoreland

Members of the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch, seized an AK-47 assault rifle, and several rounds of ammunition, during an operation carried out at Race Track, in Little London, Westmoreland, on Monday, March 15.

No one has been arrested so far in connection with the seizure.

Reports by the police are that about 7:20 pm, lawmen were on operation in the community when a premises was searched, and the AK-47 assault rifle, fitted with a magazine containing six live 7.62 rounds of ammunition, were found wrapped in a transparent plastic bag.