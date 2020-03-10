Rollie Fresh Music / Stalker

Jamaica Entertainment News: We live in some scary times and creatively we can hear all artist from foreign regions back to Jamaica expressing crazy scenarios through life experiences and relationships: How can you let go or better yet get a crazy ex to let go of you. Well Rollie Fresh has a lot to get off his mind. He has chosen a musical approach with his latest obsessive single called STALKER.

Rollie is a creative individual. He’s a writer, designer, producer and deejay. He’s found a creative way to express his thoughts and one of life’s everyday scenario to paint a vivid pic.

We recently had the pleasure of sitting down with the artist and it was obvious music has a place in heart and his soul. The passion and all truly does “ignite his soul” as he quoted.

This track STALKER is such a hot track musically but is also a hot topic, so I had to stalk Rollie Fresh into giving me the real tea in regards to this being a real life situation or if he borrowed past experiences from friends etc: After giving us a cheeky smile Rollie just said “yeah, the single was definitely inspired by situations that he’s had but it’s all in his past now”.

Stalker is being released under Rollie Fresh own label “Above the Average Records”. It’s safe to say that the song and the artist are definitely above the average.

This hot new scorcher is out on all platforms.

By: Vivian Thomas