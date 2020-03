Jamaica News: The Jamaican government has decided that Jamaica will not participate in the Penn Relays this year due to the coronavirus.

The Penn Relays are scheduled for April 23-25 in Philadelphia in the United States.

Also, during a press briefing the health minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton has indicated that a decision will be made about the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships and all other public gatherings.

The popular event is slated for March 24-28 at the National Stadium in St Andrew.