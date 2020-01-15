Roc Nation Artist, Buju Banton Featured in Bad Boys 3

Buju Banton Featured in Bad Boys 3 – After staging one of the biggest comebacks in reggae history, Buju Banton continues to should why he is a Legend.

Now signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label the Superstar will be featured on Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s’ new movie soundtrack for Bad Boy 3.

Scheduled to release in theaters on January 17th, 2020, Bad Boys 3 is rumored to be the final installment in the movie’ franchise.

Buju’s hit “Murder She Wrote” will join other Jamaican artists Diana King and Inner circle who have also been featured on previous Bad Boys’ movie soundtracks.

Since he’s a legendary comeback concert in March of last year, Buju has released several songs and collaboration including the Billboard number one Trust, Country for Sale, and Bagga mouth.