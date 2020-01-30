Rihanna reportedly dating A$AP Rocky after breakup from Hassan Jameel

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Rihanna has apparently found love in a hopeless place.

Just weeks after the Fenty Beauty founder, 31, split from longtime billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, she’s moved on with rapper A$AP RockyThe Sun reported. The duo was reportedly spotted getting close in New York City this month.

“They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York,” a source told the outlet. “However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan. They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days.”

The source added, “It’s really casual between them and she’s not thinking about whether there’s a future with Rocky. She’s a newly single girl having fun.”

Reps didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

She and Jameel dated for three years. Shortly after the split, she was spotted at the same event as Drake, but a source told us they were not dating again.

In 2013, Rihanna was spotted getting close with Rocky at Soho House.

“They were playing pool and hanging by the stairwell,” a spy said at the time. “They weren’t kissing or anything, but they were looking very friendly.”

The “Praise the Lord” rapper, 31, previously dated Kendall Jenner.

 

Source: Page Six

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Momo Publicly Apologize to the Family of DHQ Bumpa Via CVM
Momo Publicly Apologize to the Family of DHQ Bumpa Via CVM
DJ Khaled shares first photo of newborn son
DJ Khaled shares first photo of newborn son
Rihanna reportedly dating A$AP Rocky after breakup from Hassan Jameel
Rihanna reportedly dating A$AP Rocky after breakup from Hassan Jameel
Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, breaks silence on deaths of husband, daughter Gianna
Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, breaks silence on deaths of husband, daughter Gianna
Double Murder in St. Elizabeth
Double Murder in St. Elizabeth
Ciara is pregnant, expecting second child with husband Russell Wilson
Ciara is pregnant, expecting second child with husband Russell Wilson
Beyoncé pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Beyoncé pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Dear Mckoy: Boyfriend Is Still Stalking His Ex-Girlfriend
Dear Mckoy: Boyfriend Is Still Stalking His Ex-Girlfriend
Nurse in Germany Accused of Poisoning Babies with Morphine
Nurse in Germany Accused of Poisoning Babies with Morphine

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....