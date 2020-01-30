DJ Khaled shares first photo of newborn son

DJ Khaled took to Instagram to share the first photo of his newborn son Aalam, who is pictured with his 3-year-old brother Asahd.

“BROTHERS ! ASAHD ! And AALAM ! Jan 20 . 2020 Time 11 : 42 pm,” he captioned a pic on Tuesday, noting the date and time of Aalam’s birth. “AALAM 8 ponds 4 ounces WE THE BEST ! 🤲🏽 MORE LOVE MORE BLESSINGS !”

The “Wild Thoughts” artist’s older child looked cozy in PJs as he chilled next to his baby brother, who was bundled up on the bed beside him.

Khaled, 44, and wife Nicole Tuck, 44, welcomed little Aalam last week but did not share any photos of their second child until now.

He revealed the newborn’s name, which means “world” in Arabic, during his acceptance speech at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday night.

 

Source: Page Six

