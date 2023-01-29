Rhemii Ice visits Mannings school

Up-and-coming female recording artiste from Montego Bay, Rhemii Ice, wooed students and fans at the
Manning's High School in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, recently.
The entertainer, whose real name is Nordia Noble, has been gaining a lot of recognition and airplays in
recent months through her latest chart-climbing single titled 'Read And Write'.
The song, which was produced by Top M Records, was well received in the parish for its lyrical message
that speaks power educational development and growth. The fast-rising deejay also donated several
promotional items to include labeled pens to students as well as spent the day to sign autographs and
take photos.
She has now set her sights on performing in other schools and family events across the West and
Jamaica, by extension, with her phenomenal voice and music. Among Rhemii Ice’s other top releases
include ‘Nuh Frighten’, ‘As A Broke Gal’, ‘No Love For Free’, and much hyped and widely juggled ‘24
Hours’.
She is also available for stage shows, corporate events and parties.
The artiste began her musical career professionally some six years ago having entered the
Magnum Kings and Queens under the name of ShyneTyme. Subsequently, she released several tracks
before her major rebranding a year ago as Rhemii Ice and under a new management.
