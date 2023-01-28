21-Illegal Firearms Seized at Illegal Firearms Seized at Seaboard Wharfin Montego Bay, St James

The Freeport Police on Friday seized several Illegal firearms and a quantity of ammunition at Seaboard Wharf in Montego Bay, St James.
The law enforcers said they conducted searches at the compound in Freeport, where 22 Illegal firearms and a quantity of assorted rounds were seized.
Reports are that about 4:00pm, lawmen were alerted to a suspicious package which had arrived at the Wharf in a container, from a destination in the United States of America.
A search was carried out of the package, resulting in the discovery of 21 Glock pistols and One Cobra Ent .380 Pistol along with a magazine containing five .380 cartridges, a Glock magazine containing 13 9mm cartridges and a Glock 19 barrel.