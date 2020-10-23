Restrictions on St Ann truck route

Vehicular movement along the main road from Greenwich Park to Davis Town in St.
Ann is now being restricted. The restriction has come as the National Works Agency
(NWA) has commenced emergency works to repair damaged gratings in the
community of Steer Town.
Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw says
that the road which is part of the designated route for heavy duty vehicles has been
reduced to single lane in the vicinity of the bridge.
The emergency repairs are slated to continue until Sunday, October 25, when the
road is slated to be fully reopened.
Motorists are being advised to exercise extreme caution in using the Steer Town
corridor at this time and to obey the instructions of posted signs.

