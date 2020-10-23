Cornwall Courts and Rae Town under Special Curfew because of high COVID-19 numbers

A special area curfew has been clamped on Rae Town in Kingston and Cornwall Courts in St. James. The curfew takes effect at 6 p.m. Friday, October 23 and will remain in place until 5 a.m. on Friday November 6.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) says during curfew hours, only essential workers with identification will be allowed to enter or exit. Additionally, the gathering limit will be no more than six (6) persons in any public place for the period. All the other existing restrictions such as mask wearing and physical distancing will be strictly enforced.

The statement said: “These two areas have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, which is of great concern to the Health Authorities and thus this special measure is to restrict movement of persons to slow or prevent new exposures and hence new infections. There is also concern for the high population density of the two areas identified and the high vulnerability of persons within the areas to severe illness due to age, comorbidities and other socio-economic factors.”

The Health Departments will be conducting various anti-COVID 19 activities in these areas.