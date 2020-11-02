Renowned Guitarist Dalton Browne has died

Jamaican musician/guitarist Dalton Browne has died.

64-year-old Browne was recovering from quadruple bypass surgery which he underwent last Thursday.

His brother, keyboardist and music producer Cleveland “Clevie” Browne, confirmed his sibling’s death.

According to Clevie, his brother appeared to have been on the road to recovery.

Dalton Browne suffered a massive heart attack on October 25 and was rushed to Hospital.

Dalton Browne is a widely regarded guitarist for many industry personnel, and has worked with Freddie McGregor as his musical director. He also worked with Akon on his album, “Konvicted”.

