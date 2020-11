Dancehall Artiste Laden is scheduled to make his court appearance this morning (Nov.1).

This, in relation to charges being laid against him for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, and failing to stop on the request of the police.

Laden, whose given name is O’Keele Aaron, has been in a St Elizabeth lock-up since last Wednesday.

According to Police reports, Β 21-year-old Saaion Ebanks and a 16-year-old boy were also charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police said that about 10:40 pm, lawmen were in Cheapside, St Elizabeth, when they signalled the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz motor car to stop.

The driver initially complied but sped off when the police approached.

The police said a chase ensued and during the chase an object was seen being thrown from the sunroof of the car.

When the police caught up with the vehicle, the occupants were arrested and taken back to the site where the object was witnessed being thrown from the car.

The area was searched, and a pistol recovered.